No risk, no reward for Gatland’s stolid Lions | Peter Jackson

An old story as told by the late Cliff Morgan sprang to mind when the Lions series began descending into a spiteful free-for-all.
What started with the Lions querying why Faf de Klerk hadn’t been sent off during the A match and why Marius Jonker had been installed as TMO deteriorated from there. Every subsequent altercation added still more relevance to Morgan’s anecdote.
It revolved around a decision during one of the all-time great Lions Tests, the opener against the Springboks before a then world record crowd of 95,000 at Ellis Park in August 1955.
The South African referee, Ralph Baum...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login