No risk, no reward for Gatland’s stolid Lions | Peter Jackson

An old story as told by the late Cliff Morgan sprang to mind when the Lions series began descending into a spiteful free-for-all.

What started with the Lions querying why Faf de Klerk hadn’t been sent off during the A match and why Marius Jonker had been installed as TMO deteriorated from there. Every subsequent altercation added still more relevance to Morgan’s anecdote.

It revolved around a decision during one of the all-time great Lions Tests, the opener against the Springboks before a then world record crowd of 95,000 at Ellis Park in August 1955.

The South African referee, Ralph Baum...