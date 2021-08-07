Battle-weary Springboks are one of great modern sides | Daniel Gallan

In the end few associated with South African rugby will care about the optics. This wasn’t a series for the neutrals or romantics. Too many narratives were laced with poison, too many conversations focussed on matters beyond the boundary.

On the field two teams confined to Covid-enforced bio-bubbles slogged across 240 minutes like war-weary battalions tasked with one too many stints at the front.

But none of that matters, at least to those loyal to the Springboks. This team, led by Siya Kolisi, created on the bedrock of Rassie Erasmus’ philosophy, has added a British and Irish Lions serie...