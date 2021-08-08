Player ratings: Damian de Allende is the Boks’ rock again

■BY PAUL REES

LIONS

1. WYN JONES

Solid until his back went and cost his side three points.

Rating: 6

2. KEN OWENS

Scored a try and was denied another by a penalty, but it was not clear why he started ahead of Cowan-Dickie (or Jamie George).

Rating: 6

3. TADHG FURLONG

Someone of his experience should have taken more of alead, not involved enough.

Rating: 6

4. MARO ITOJE

The game’s top carrying forward with 29 metres headed his side’s tackle count, but conceded three penalties with his back row not firing.

Rating: 7

5. ALUN WYN JONES (C)

The heart of a Lion, the captain gave everyt...