Fijian ace Lomani off to Saints

Danger man: Frank Lomani on attack for RebelsNORTHAMPTON Saints have signed Fiji international scrum-half Frank Lomani from Australian side Melbourne Rebels.The 25-year-old has 17 Test caps, playing in the 2019 World Cup and in a series against New Zealand this summer.Lomani played 25 Super Rugby games for the Rebels and joins Fiji teammates Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa at Franklin’s Gardens.“I hope I can develop my skills and improve allround on the field playing Northern Hemisphere rugby,” he said.Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd added: “Fran...