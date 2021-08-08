Munster have eye on Newcastle Falcons ace George McGuigan

MUNSTER want to strengthen their hooking options and are keeping tabs on Newcastle Falcons’ George McGuigan.

McGuigan, 28, won international caps for Ireland U18 and U20 before playing for the England Saxons on their 2016 tour to South Africa. He started his career at Kingston Parka decade ago before having a two-year stint at Leicester Tigers, retur ning to his home turf in 2018.

McGuigan, who qualified to play for Ireland through his Irish parents, has spoken about his desire to pull on the famous green shamrock jersey in the Six Nations.

He penneda threeyear deal with the Falcons in Ma...