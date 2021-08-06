Eddie Jones completes recruitment of Martin Gleeson to succeed Amor

England have announced the appointment of Martin Gleeson as attack coach in an arrival that enables John Mitchell to join Wasps next week.

Gleeson steps into the role vacated by Simon Amor after England’s dismal Six Nations earlier this year.

Head coach Eddie Jones took it upon himself to lead England’s attack coaching for their Tests this summer against USA and Canada at Twickenham, but has made Gleeson the first piece to the rebuild of his coaching staff.

The two-time Super League winner, whose playing career spanned spells at St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors, switched codes back in 2019 to join Dai Young’s set-up at Wasps.

And Jones said the appointment of Gleeson was just the start of more announcements to come concerning his new-look coaching staff.

“We are building a coaching team to win the 2023 World Cup. We have five campaigns to go before then so every appointment from here on in is very important,” Jones said.

“We’re starting with Martin as attack coach. He’s a bright young rugby coach with experience at the highest level in league, so he will add significant power to the team.

“He’s done extremely well with Wasps and he will come in and build on the good work that Simon Amor started with us. I look forward to welcoming him to the coaching team.”

As for defence coach Mitchell, the longest-serving coach of Eddie Jones’ tenure, he will begin work at Wasps on Monday as the Premiership club build towards their season opener against Bristol Bears on September 25.