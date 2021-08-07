Gleeson confirmed as Eddie’s attack general

■By SAM JACKSON
MARTIN Gleeson has been confirmed as England’s new attack coach.As revealed in TRP on April 11, Gleeson has left Wasps to begin work in Eddie Jones’ coaching set-up tomorrow, taking on the role vacated by Simon Amor.Gleeson said: “As a player you want to represent your country at the highest level and it’s no difference for a coach. This is something I have strived for and coaching England is the pinnacle.“I’d like to thank everyone at Wasps for my time there, in particular Lee Blackett who took me under his wing aft...
