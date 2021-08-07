Front rowers compete for Deacon’s job at Cov

■By JON NEWCOMBE

TWO former Premiership front rowers are understood to be in the running for the Coventry forwards coach job.A vacancy has arisen at the Butts Park Arena following Louis Deacon’s departure to take on the forwards role with England Women.Former prop Brett Sturgess, 39, who made 101 Premiership appearances for Exeter and Northampton, and former England hooker Andy Long are in the running.After a spell at Ampthill, Kettering-born Sturgess joined his hometown club, also as player-coach, and then stepped up to head coach before leading them to promotion in...