Ambitious Quins are a match for Jack

■By GARY FITZGERALD

JACK Walker hopes that hooking up with the upwardly mobile, trophy-chasing Harlequins bandwagon can help carry him closer to Eddie Jones’ heart and mind.The Yorkshireman has been unable to take the final leap from outstanding England junior, where he helped the U20 side to World Championship success, onto the full international stage.But the prospects of finally bridging that gap look promising with the hooker joining the English champions and working once more under New Zealander Tabai Matson.Former Bath coach Matson, below, who has this summer b...