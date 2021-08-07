Our water breaks were called half-time!

JEFF PROBYNA FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

Well just as I suggested two weeks ago, we have had a series worthy of the name with the last game deciding the winner.To be fair this hasn’t been a classic series with most of the excitement happening off the field between the various team managements and the match officials.What I found particularly revealing was the reaction of each match day referee in not wanting to trust his own judgement and training but instead passing responsibility for almost every decision to the TMO.Even going into the Third Test there were efforts by both...