International Rugby, Latest News, Summer Tours

Ireland 71-10 USA: Kelleher hits four in American thrashing

on

More in International Rugby:

HOOKER Ronan Kelleher crossed four times as Ireland wrapped up their season in style against the USA.
Kelleher, 23, said: “We had eight new caps and I think all of them made an impact and that really is what matters, not how many tries I or anyone else scored.
“It has been a long season and we will come back in again in August after having a rest and this was a good way to finish these two games.”
USA enjoyed plenty of possession in the opening quarter but opted for the corners without success from a few penalty opportunities but then Ireland took over and picked their visitors apart in fro...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login