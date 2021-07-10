England 70-14 Canada: Radwan sets the pace for Eddie’s youth revolution



THERE were hat-tricks for Newcastle Falcons duo Jamie Blamire and Adam Radwan – and a Lions call-up just after halftime for Marcus Smith – as a young England outfit impressed for most of the 80 minutes against a game but outclassed Canada.

It was probably Radwan’s pace and nose for the try line that had the most immediate relevance for England – he is a major emerging talent – while word of Smith’s call-up spread around the ground after the break although the player himself wasn’t told until he came off in the 65th minute.

After the match he received a standing ovation from his colleagues...