Radradra sprinkles his stardust on Tokyo

RUGBY MATTERSBRENDAN GALLAGHER

THE squads for the Men’s Sevens at Tokyo later this month have been confirmed and the standout selection has to be Semi Radradra, who is something of a surprise call up for Fiji having not played Sevens for three years.After an injury-disrupted season, Radradra is much fresher than he might have expected while after the disappointment of losing out in that Premiership title race, he will be very motivated.Certainly coach Gareth Baber has no doubts: “I know him as an individual, an athlete and he keeps himself in a supreme condition,&rdquo...