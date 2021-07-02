Newcastle Falcons confirm signing of ex-Harlequins wing Nathan Earle

Nathan Earle has joined Mike Brown in leaving Premiership winners Harlequins behind to move to Newcastle Falcons.

As reported in The Rugby Paper on May 16, Earle was the subject of interest from abroad with newly-promoted Top 14 club Perpignan interested in the former England U20 star.

The 26-year-old winger scored four tries in five league games this season for recently-crowned Gallagher Premiership champions Harlequins, having also won the league with Saracens.

A try-scorer for Saracens in their 2017 Premiership final victory over Exeter Chiefs, the 6 foot 2 star also scored on his England debut in the non-cap match against the Barbarians the same year.

“I’m really excited to be joining Newcastle, and can’t wait to get stuck into pre-season on July 19,” said Earle.

“My little brother and my best mate were both at university in Newcastle so I’ve been up there plenty of times, and have a bit of an insight into what the place is about.”

Revealing the part played by director of rugby Dean Richards in luring him to the North East, he added: “I had a couple of positive chats with Dean, and it was really his whole outlook on things which led me to believe that this was the best option for me.

“I feel like Newcastle is somewhere which is going to be exciting next season, and I’ll obviously have familiar faces like Mike Brown who is making the same move, and Tom Penny, who I played with the season before when he came down to Quins.

“I’d like to think I’m a bit of an experienced practitioner now, and hopefully I can help what is already an incredibly dangerous back three.

“The Falcons have got loads of quality there, and we can really push on next season. I don’t think we’re a bottom end of the table team by any means, and it’s just an exciting prospect to be up there.”

Reflecting on a season which saw him bursting into form for Harlequins before missing the culmination of their title-winning season through injury, Earle said: “It’s the second time I’ve left a team after they’ve just won the Premiership title, and even though I was injured for the semi-final and the final it was still a great period to be part of.

“Those two games were probably two of the best knock-out matches the league has ever seen, and it was great that we did it playing the Quins way.

“It was awesome for the boys who were able to play, but after a couple of days’ celebrating I’m just looking forward now and getting excited about the prospect of being a Newcastle Falcons player.”