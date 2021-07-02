England interim assistant coach Ed Robinson to leave Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds have confirmed backs coach Ed Robinson will be leaving the Championship this summer to join an unnamed Premiership club.

As exclusively revealed by The Rugby Paper last month, we understand Robinson is set to exchange places with attack coach Martin Gleeson and move to Wasps.

It has triggered a reshuffle to Jersey’s coaching staff with Rob Webber promoted from forwards coach to head coach ahead of his second season with Reds, while former player Tom Williams has ascended to interim backs coach.

There are new faces headed to the Ricoh Arena also, with Robinson becoming a new part of Lee Blackett’s staff together with former Nottingham head coach Neil Fowkes, permanently appointed as scrum coach.

Robinson, 28, has seen his reputation grow over the last nine months, joining Eddie Jones’ staff as an assistant coach for the Six Nations and again for England’s summer preparations.

“Ed has been a massive asset to the club over the past three seasons,” said Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

“While we will be sorry to lose him, we recognise that he had the same aspirations as many of the players who have been with the Reds in recent seasons to make the step up. Ed fully deserves his opportunity and we wish him all the best in his new role once he sets sail.”

Robinson’s imminent departure has created an opportunity for Williams, 30, who spent the past two seasons as a Reds’ player after signing from Cardiff Blues in 2019.

He will take his first steps in coaching in a professional environment, working with Robinson during a handover period and subsequently coaching his former team-mates alongside Biljon and Webber.

Biljon said: “This is a great opportunity for Tom to progress into the next stage of his rugby career. He has already worked with Jersey Reds Women and shown great interest and ability to learn as a coach.

“We are looking forward to working alongside Tom and to see him develop as a coach during the coming months.”

Jersey Reds will also lose their head of analysis Shaun Slater to the Premiership, after Bristol Bears approached the member of the Reds backroom staff who arrived at the club with Robinson.