Ireland include several senior players for Japan clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an experienced squad to take on Japan, with captain James Ryan cleared to play.

Ryan had missed the team’s press conference earlier this week over concerns he may miss the match with an adductor muscle injury.

But Ireland’s medical staff have cleared the Leinster lock to start alongside Connacht’s Ultan Dillane for the visit of the Brave Blossoms.

It will be the first time the two teams have met since Japan stunned Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, beating Joe Schmidt’s side 19-12 in Shizuoka.

Five players who played in that match are selected for this weekend in Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Dave Kilcoyne, Jacob Stockdale and Joey Carbery.

It will be Munster fly-half Carbery’s first appearance in Irish colours since the quarter-final of the World Cup against the All Blacks, yet remarkably there are no debutants named in the starting line-up.

Munster No.8 Gavin Coombes stands to make his first appearance for his country off the bench, where Ryan Baird and Craig Casey will be keeping him company.

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan has seen plenty of promise in the young players who have been included in Farrell’s wider squad.

“Really looking forward to these next two games. There are a few of the younger lads that have come in and provided a real energy, the likes of Craig Casey and Paul Boyle, not that I am much older than them myself,” 11-cap Keenan said.

“It was that long ago, nine months or so, that I was in their shoes as the new guy in camp so I know exactly what they are feeling.

“They have jumped straight in and taken it in full stride.

“You can’t rest on your laurels and get too comfortable because it is always about performing for the next match, and luckily I have been able to stay injury-free.

“I have really enjoyed the last year, it has been an unbelievable experience and hopefully in two weeks’ time we can have two wins in the bag.”

James Ryan will captain Ireland for Saturday's clash against Japan at Aviva Stadium, with Gavin Coombes in line for his Test debut off the bench

Ireland squad to face Japan at the Aviva Stadium (Saturday, 1pm kick-off)

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Jordan Larmour, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Joey Carbery, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Ultan Dillane, 5 James Ryan (c), 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 John Ryan, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Gavin Coombes, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Billy Burns, 23 Shane Daly