Cornish Pirates have announced the signing of former Wasps flyer Callum Sirker on a one-year deal.

Sirker was released by Wasps this summer as he makes his comeback from a severe knee injury sustained in late 2019 while on loan at Ampthill.

The 23-year-old now heads to the south west to start anew in the Championship with Pirates, who finished fourth in the league this season behind Ealing Trailfinders, Saracens and Doncaster Knights.

Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “Now fully recovered from his injury, Callum is an exciting new signing for us. He certainly has all the attributes, did well in a short but positive spell at Coventry on his return, and from his past record is a proven try-scorer.

“We have a talented back three but the addition of Callum, who is principally a winger but could also play fullback, will add more to the mix and I am looking forward to seeing his future development.”

Sirker has spent time at Coventry this year and featured in a number of friendly matches to regain match fitness.

He now joins Pirates’ push for promotion to the Premiership in 2021-22, with clubs now stepping up their recruitment to build a squad hoping to become the top flight’s 14th club.

Following confirmation from the RFU that promotion would be allowed from the Championship this season, Ealing Trailfinders announced the signing of Emirates Lions trio Dylan Smith, Len Massyn, Jan-Henning Campher and recent Bristol Bears triallist Tadhg McElroy.

Earlier in the week, Hartpury agreed terms with former Northampton fly-half Tommy Mathews, currently with the England U20s squad, while Bedford Blues captured Newcastle flanker Bailey Ransom.