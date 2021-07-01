Stuart Hogg to captain Lions in tour opener

Stuart Hogg will lead the British & Irish Lions in their first match of the tour of South Africa, as they take on the Emirates Lions on Saturday in Johannesburg.

The Scotland full-back will captain a team which features six England players in the starting line-up, including an all-England second row of Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill.

It means Hogg and Hill are both thrown into the mix following their Premiership final defeat as Exeter Chiefs teammates last weekend.

After their 28-10 victory over Japan at Murrayfield, the Lions take on a South African provincial side which has struggled since reaching back-to-back Super Rugby finals in 2017 and 2018.

The Ellis Park outfit have finished fourth or lower in the Currie Cup, Super Rugby Unlocked and PRO14 Rainbow Cup competitions.

Hogg will be joined in the Lions back three by debutant Louis Rees-Zammit, the youngest player in the squad, and Josh Adams.

Wales wing Adams is the only player to keep their place in the Lions line-up from the win over Japan, with Ali Price, Finn Russell forming an all-Scotland half-back partnership and Owen Farrell coupled with Chris Harris in the centres.

In the pack, a front row of Wyn Jones, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler will be marshalled at the scrum by referee AJ Jacobs.

Concerns over Hamish Watson’s fitness have been allayed after he was ruled out of the Japan match with a concussion, but the openside is free to start with Courtney Lawes and Taulupe Faletau for company.

The Lions began their 2009 tour of South Africa against a Royal XV before meeting the Emirates Lions in the first of their provincial matches, winning 74-10 thanks to an Ugo Monye and Tommy Bowe double.

And head coach Warren Gatland is looking forward to another match in Johannesburg after serving as forwards coach on that tour 12 years ago.

“It’s good to have arrived in Johannesburg and get the Tour underway,” said Gatland.

“We had a pleasing win last week up in Edinburgh, but there’s still plenty we need to get right on Saturday.

“I’ve been encouraged by the way the boys have trained this week. I feel it’s gone up a level from where we were in Jersey and we’re starting to see a better understanding of some of our tactics.

“There’s some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday – which is good information for us as the Test Series approaches.

“My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too – who I am sure will lead the side by example.”

TEAM NEWS 🦁



Here is our #LionsRugby team for the battle of the big cats as we face @LionsRugbyCo on Saturday 💪



Read more below via our Official App 👇#CastleLionsSeries #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 1, 2021

British & Irish Lions team to play Emirates Lions (Saturday, 5pm kick-off, Sky Sports)

Lions: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Zander Fagerson, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Bundee Aki, 23 Elliot Daly