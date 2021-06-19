WRU could raid Premiership Rugby for performance executive

WALES could be set for a raid on English rugby with Gallagher Premiership supremo Phil Winstanley emerging as a serious contender to become the WRU’s new performance director.

The position has been vacant since former Wales captain Ryan Jones resigned last October.

TRP understands Winstanley is on a three-man shortlist for the role.

The former Sale Sharks prop is a qualified legal executive and currently sits on the Professional Game Board which is responsible for managing rugby at the highest level in England.

He also sits on the PGB’s match officials board and chairs the Premiership’s s...