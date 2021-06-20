Scotland captaincy eases pain for Jamie Ritchie

SCOTLAND flanker Jamie Ritchie aims to channel his anguish at missing out on the British & Irish Lions tour by leading from the front as he prepares to captain his country for the first time.

The Edinburgh back rower was left out as clubmates Hamish Watson, Rory Sutherland and Duhan van der Merwe were among eight Scots named in the Lions party for the South Africa trip.

Ritchie, 24, was on a long-list of players to receive an email about his availability, but was ultimately overlooked in favour of other blind-side options in Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson and England’s Cour...