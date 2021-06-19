World Cup guru Larder expects Sinfield to be a huge hit with Tigers

By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

League legend: Kevin Sinfeld playing for RhinosPHIL LARDER believes Rugby League legend Kevin Sinfield will prove a success at Welford Road as he prepares to swap Leeds Rhinos for Leicester Tigers.Sinfield, who captained the Rhinos to seven Grand Final victories and has served as the club’s director of rugby since July 2018, will leave Headingley at the end of the current Super League season to join the Tigers.As revealed in TRP on June 6, the 40-year-old is set to become a part of Steve Borthwick’s new-look coaching staff with defence coach Mi...