Harlequins ace Alex Dombrandt steps up defence for Eddie

ALEX Dombrandt is keeping the England faith despite continuous knockbacks and is praying Harlequins’ strong Premiership campaign will finally lead to a first cap.

The No.8 has been at his dynamic, ball-carrying best this season helping to drive the London club into the Premiership final for the first time in seven years.

While Danny Care and Marcus Smith have received glowing praise for playing leading roles in revitalising the club’s back play, Dombrandt’s charging displays in the pack have also played a vitalpart in the transformation on the field.

Apart from a run out in a non-cap matc...