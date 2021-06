CHRIS Pennell insists he is fit enough to carry on playing after parting company with Worcester age 34.The once-capped England full-back is weighing up offers before making a decision on his future.“I’d love to carry on playing,” he said. “I’m as fit as I’ve ever been. I genuinely feel really good. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so fresh.”One-club man Pennell added: “I’ve got a few really interesting opportunities rugby wise that are coming in. I’m just weighing things up at the moment.“I’m goi...