Hungry Harry is the epitome of Borthwick’s new Tigers

By PAUL REES

HARRY Wells has enjoyed his breakthrough season at the age of 27, an almost ever-present in an improving Leicester side the second row has come to personify through his dogged determination, will power, strength and nuisance value.Wells, one of the newcomers in the England squad for the summer internationals, may not have been on any shortlist for the player of the season.But his value to the Tigers, the club he supported as a boy to the extent of watching A league games as well as Twickenham finals – and their director of rugby Steve Borthwick, who will next mo...