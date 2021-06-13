We’ll be the poor men of Europe say regions

WALES’ four regions fear they will be put at an even greater disadvantage next season with their English rivals being up to £10m-a-club better off.

The quartet are said to be ‘up in arms’ at the WRU’s refusal to grant them a cut of the Six Nations deal from the sale of commercial rights to CVC for £365m.

The RFU have paid their Premiership clubs around £12.5m from the proceeds of the same.

The regions claim they are being further handicapped by terms of their Covid loans. England’s Premiership elite have borrowed £8.5m per club, the Welsh regions an average of £5m.

The repayment terms diffe...