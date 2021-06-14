LEICESTER Tigers are set to announce yet another coaching restructuring with Mike Ford leaving Welford Road to be replaced by Super League legend Kevin Sinfield.

The Rugby Paper’s Jon Newcombe exclusively revealed on June 6th that Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Sinfield, 40, was a target for the Tigers.

Now we have been told that Ford will be leaving his job as an assistant coach despite having another year left to run on his deal to make room for a sensational cross-code swoop for Sinfield.

Ford’s future at the Tigers has been in doubt since Steve Borthwick took over at the Tigers i...