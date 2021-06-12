Whirlwind year for ex-Quin Harry

By NEIL FISSLER

HARRY Barlow thought his rugby career was over last season following his release from Harlequins, with the country in lockdown.So former England U19 winger Barlow, 21, started the ball rolling on joining the British Army’s 44-week officer training programme at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.However, a phone call from the New England Free Jacks changed everything and a year on Barlow is now gunning for a debut with America.Barlow, right, was recently named in Gary Gold’s 41-man preliminary squad for summer Tests against England and Ireland.Barlow,...