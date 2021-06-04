Manu Tuilagi withdrawn from Sale Sharks squad due to Covid-19 protocols

Manu Tuilagi will not be featuring for Sale Sharks against Harlequins this evening after he was deemed to be close contact of a Sale Sharks staff member who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tuilagi had been named in the starting XV by Alex Sanderson for the Premiership clash at AJ Bell Stadium, but a positive case among Sale’s backroom staff has led to the centre being withdrawn and told to self-isolate.

It would have been Tuilagi’s first start for Sale since returning from a torn Achilles last month, and his place in the team has been filled by Rob du Preez with Aaron Reed slotting onto the bench in the match which will still go ahead as scheduled.

A club statement read: “Sale Sharks can confirm that a member of its staff received a positive COVID-19 test during routine lateral flow testing at the club’s Carrington training facility this week.



“As a result, video analysis of training was carried out in line with Premiership Rugby guidelines, and all players who came into contact with that member of staff were directed to self-isolate until further testing could be arranged.



“In consultation with Public Health England a round of drive-through PCR testing was also conducted. That member of staff returned a further positive result and is continuing to isolate.



“There were no additional positive COVID-19 tests and all other players will return to full training next week.

“However, following further investigation it was noted that Manu Tuilagi came into close contact with the affected member of staff.”

Sale say their training programme will proceed as normal next week unless further tests arise.

Friday evening’s match sees third-place Sale take on fourth-place Harlequins in a battle between two sides already assured of a play-off spot in the Premiership.