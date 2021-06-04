Alex Sanderson fans the flames ahead of clash with ‘ungracious’ Harlequins

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson hopes to settle a score in Friday night’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Harlequins.

Sanderson was unhappy with how Quins reacted to their 24-12 victory over Sharks in February, labelling their opponents as ‘not very gracious’.

“I’ve been at the wrong end of a couple of results and they’re a side that let you know it when they do win,” said Sanderson.

“They’re not very gracious in victory. We felt that down there and it’s always nice to put a bit of animosity, inject a bit of that north-south divide.”

Nevertheless, Sanderson did recognise the skill Harlequins boast which has assured them of a first semi-final place in the Premiership play-offs in seven years.

“They’re probably the most dangerous team on transition, turn over and all the stats indicate they’re the second most devastating team ball-in-hand in terms of metres made and defenders beaten, second only to Bristol,” added Sanderson.

“So we’ve got a very similar challenge in terms of the threats they pose this weekend with a bit more unpredictability I’d say.”

Quins’ scrum coach Adam Jones has been equally studious and said his side know exactly what to expect from Sale.

“They’re a physical side who will punish you with the core fundamentals of their game, so we know we will have to be focused and disciplined to get a result,” Jones said.

Sale Sharks v Harlequins (Friday, 7.45pm kick-off)

Sale Sharks: 15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Byron McGuigan, 13 Sam James, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Marland Yarde, 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 4 Josh Beaumont (c), 5 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Cameron Neild, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Will-Griff John, 19 Jean-Pierre du Preez, 20 Jono Ross, 21 Will Cliff, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Harlequins: 15 Tyrone Green, 14 Aaron Morris, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Oscar Beard, 10 James Lang, 9 Martin Landajo, 1 Santiago Garcia Botta, 2 Joe Gray, 3 Will Collier, 4 Dino Lamb, 5 Stephan Lewies (c), 6 Archie White, 7 Luke Wallace, 8 Tom Lawday.

Replacements: 16 Elia Elia, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Simon Kerrod, 19 Tevita Cavubati, 20 Hugh Tizard, 21 Scott Steele, 22 Will Edwards, 23 Louis Lynagh.