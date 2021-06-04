Where Henry Thomas will be playing next season after Bath confirm prop’s exit

Bath prop Henry Thomas said he is “excited for the next chapter” after the club announced that he will leave at the end of the season.

As reported by The Rugby Paper last month, the 29-year-old has agreed to join La Rochelle under the leadership of Ronan O’Gara for next season.

France-bound Thomas has played over 100 times in all competitions for the Premiership side since arriving from Sale in 2014.

“I’m immensely proud to have played over 100 games for the club I supported as a kid,” said Thomas.

“I went and watched with my dad, I was a mascot in ’98, and it makes me proud to have been here that long.”

😢 Thank you, H!@henrythomas105 will depart Bath Rugby at the end of the season after seven years at the Rec. — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) June 4, 2021

On Thomas’ departure, Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: “To play over 100 games for the club shows Henry’s dedication to the game.

“He has played in one of the toughest positions and been a huge part of the Blue, Black and White over the past seven years. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Thomas has been capped seven times by England at Test level and will now head to this season’s defeated Champions Cup finalists, who are still in with a chance of Top 14 glory.