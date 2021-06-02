Mateo Carreras signs new contract with Newcastle

Argentinian winger Mateo Carreras has finalised a new one-year extension to stay at Newcastle Falcons beyond the current season.

The 21-year-old has made four appearances for Falcons since arriving on a short-term deal from the Jaguares in December.

An ex-Argentina sevens international, the new deal agreed with Carreras was welcomed by director of rugby Dean Richards.

“Mateo is a young player with a huge amount of potential,” said Richards.

“He has outstanding footwork and pace, and for a relatively small guy he hits incredibly hard.

“It’s obviously well documented that he has been serving a suspension over the past couple of months, for which he has apologised and will learn from, and we’re looking forward to seeing him back on the field showcasing his rugby ability.”

“I am very happy to extend my contract with Newcastle,” Carreras said.

“I think we can do a lot of good things next season.

“We have an outstanding staff of coaches and players, and I am really motivated for the year ahead.”

Carreras follows on from Falcons signing Mark Tampin and Connor Collett to extensions this week.