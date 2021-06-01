Ex-Wales prop Craig Mitchell retires at Cornish Pirates

Craig Mitchell has made the decision to hang up his boots 12 years on from making his Wales debut.

The Cornish Pirates prop, 35, bows out having won 15 caps for Wales across a club career which spanned stints at seven different teams.

Restricted by injury from taking to the pitch this season in the Championship for Cornish Pirates, the veteran says the timing is right to retire.

“Unfortunately, my time has come to call time on my professional rugby career,” Mitchell said. “My injuries have finally taken their toll in recent years and I feel now is the right time to do so.

“My gratitude to all the clubs I’ve represented is very much at the front of my thoughts with a special mention to all at Cornish Pirates.

I’ve loved my time here, and I truly believe they have the quality in coaches, players, backroom staff and fans to make that dream of playing Premiership rugby a reality in the not too distant future.

“Rugby has brought me many joys and I will always be forever grateful for the life it has given me.”

Mitchell represented Ospreys, Exeter Chiefs, Cardiff Blues, Dragons and Dragons prior to his arrival at Mennaye Field in 2019 from Yorkshire Carnegie.

Cornish Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver said: “Craig has been and was for us a top class professional and everything that he did was in a manner fitting for a guy of his international experience.

“He was able to show our other front rowers how to conduct themselves, so I have been really appreciative of his time here and he will have a lasting mark on our young men who really respected what he was about.”

The last of Mitchell’s 15 caps for Wales came against Japan in 2013, four years on from his international debut in Toronto.