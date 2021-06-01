Covid-19 outbreak casts cloud over Gloucester’s season run-in

A significant Covid-19 outbreak at Gloucester has led to the cancellation of this weekend’s scheduled Premiership clash with Bath.

The Cherry and Whites’ finish to the Premiership season has been cast into serious doubt after it was confirmed ‘a number’ of positive tests had been recorded, spelling possible disaster for the club’s Champions Cup qualification hopes.

Premiership Rugby organisers are currently investigating the outbreak, which came to be realised after Gloucester’s victory over London Irish took them to within two points qualifying for the premier European cup competition.

Contact tracing has been implemented and a number of Gloucester’s squad are now self-isolating, meaning their match against Bath has been cancelled and their final game of the season against Worcester Warriors in doubt.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Gloucester Rugby and Bath Rugby and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

The outbreak could disrupt British & Irish Lions duo Louis Rees-Zammit and Chris Harris in their preparations for this summer’s tour of South Africa.

News of positive tests follow on from local neighbours Hartpury having their Championship match with Saracens cancelled last Friday, due to a number of cases being detected.