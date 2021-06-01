Jamie Ritchie to lead Scotland in summer Tests

Scotland have confirmed Jamie Ritchie will captain a 37-man squad in this summer’s Tests against England A, Romania and Georgia.

Mike Blair will act as interim head coach for the trio of Tests with Gregor Townsend away on the British & Irish Lions tour assisting Warren Gatland as attack coach.

17 uncapped players are included in an experimental squad named in an announcement by Scottish Rugby, with eight Scots joining Townsend on Lions duty this summer.

Of the uncapped contingent, Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel (both Edinburgh) Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie, Rufus McLean, Ross Thompson (all Glasgow Warriors), Josh Bayliss (Bath) and Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) have previously spent time in the Scotland set-up.

Other Premiership representation sees former England U20 prop Nick Auterac called up, as well as Wasps-bound Robin Hislop and Leicester lock Cameron Henderson.

Utility back Sione Tuipulotu, second row Kiran McDonald, back three player Cole Forbes (all Glasgow Warriors), wing Jack Blain (Edinburgh), prop Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) and lock Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh) are also set for their first taste of an international camp and possible debuts.

Blair said: “We have selected a mix of genuine Test match experience and a number of players who have impressed in the recent past to warrant a place in a squad that will want to continue the positive progress we have built up on and off the pitch in recent months.

“England A, Romania and Georgia will each pose different and tough challenges and we will have to be operating at our best to enjoy success, continuing on from some promising performances during the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

“With the next Rugby World Cup two years away this period gives us an opportunity to increase our depth in key positions and work with players who can put up their hands for international selection this summer, and beyond.”

The full group will convene on Tuesday 15 June to prepare for the England A fixture on Sunday 27 June, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia for the two Test matches on consecutive Saturdays, 10 & 17 July respectively.

Scotland squad for three-Test 2021 summer international series

Introducing our 37-strong Scotland squad for the upcoming summer fixtures against England A, Romania and Georgia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#AsOne — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) June 1, 2021

Forwards: Ewan Ashman*, Nick Auterac*, Josh Bayliss*, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, David Cherry, Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie*, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge*, Matt Fagerson, Cameron Henderson*, Robin Hislop*, Jamie Hodgson*, Oli Kebble Kiran McDonald*, Jamie Ritchie (c), Javan Sebastian*, Sam Skinner, Grant Stewart, George Turner

Backs: Jack Blain*, Jamie Dobie*, Cole Forbes*, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Damien Hoyland, Blair Kinghorn, James Lang, Rufus McLean*, Matt Scott, Charlie Shiel*, Scott Steele, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson*, Sione Tuipulotu*

*Uncapped player