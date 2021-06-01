‘I’m totally at peace’ – Bath hooker Ross Batty to retire

Bath hooker Ross Batty will retire at the end of the season bringing the curtain down on a 16-year professional career.

The 34-year-old has been dealing with a neck injury first suffered last December and has been advised by medics to not put his body through another season of rugby.

It means Batty will finish his career at the Rec, where he has spent the best part of a decade representing the blue, black and white.

Described as ‘an incredible servant’ to Bath by director of rugby Stuart Hooper, Batty said he had come to terms with the possibility of retirement as the Premiership season nears its conclusion.

“I’m totally at peace with retirement now,” Batty said.

“At the start, I was very blinkered to what I think would have been quite clear to other people. I thought I would get fixed and get back out there again, but sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees.

“The situation is such where I can’t really go again and it’s a time where I have to accept it and move on. It would be massively risky to chance anything at this stage of my life and career.

“I certainly didn’t expect to be living so long down in the West Country if I’m honest.

“When you’ve been involved in the town and what we’ve been doing for so long, it becomes a natural home for you. The people and the fans have had a massive part to play in that and have always been welcoming; I just feel very comfortable down here and it’s a beautiful part of the world.

“I’m massively proud to have been here at this club for long; to achieve this many games at Bath Rugby is something I’m unbelievably proud of.

“I’m really looking forward to the future and what might come next for me.”

𝒜𝓃 𝑒𝓃𝒹 𝑜𝒻 𝒶𝓃 𝑒𝓇𝒶



Batty, who also represented Newcastle and Rotherham Titans, has made over 170 appearances for Bath.

Hooper added: “Ross has been an incredible servant for our club, he has played over 180 games for the Blue, Black and, White and was a key part of the pack in the Premiership final in 2015. He has a physical edge which combined with his skills as a dynamic ball carrier makes him an exciting player to watch.

“His decision to retire has not been easy, however as part of being a seasoned professional he has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches and that is something that I know will be replicated in his future.”