Auschwitz memories motivate Cardiff prop Corey Domachowski

COREY Domachowski is on the verge of adding a new chapter to his family’s inspiring journey – from Auschwitz to the front row of Test rugby.

The Cardiff prop has emerged as a strong contender to make his Wales debut during the threematch home series against Canada and Argentina in July. Head coach Wayne Pivac is almost certain to include him in a rejuvenated 33-man squad due to be named next week.

Since muscling into the Blues’ PRO12 team at the age of 19, Domachowski has used his Polish greatgrandfather’s escape from the Nazi extermination camp during the Second World War as a powerful m...