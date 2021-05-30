Evans: Home-grown talent will be crucial next season for Harlequins

HARLEQUINS attack coach Nick Evans says clubs being forced to tighten their belts will benefit English rugby as the emphasis to develop home-grown talent increases.

The salary cap is down to £5m next season and Evans, 40, says that will mean more opportunities for English-qualified players to get game time – especially at Quins.

Openside Jack Kenningham, 21, has emerged this season with a run of storming performances and Evans says there are more where he came from.

“With the drop of the salary cap, you want to get four or five home-grown players coming in looking at the long-term pathway,”...