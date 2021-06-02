Wales star Tomos Williams signs long-term deal at Cardiff Blues

Wales international Tomos Williams has committed his immediate future with Cardiff Blues after penning a new long-term contract.

A product of Cardiff Blues, Williams made his club debut in 2013 and has gone on to play 102 times for the Welsh regional club scoring 18 tries. He also went on to win the European Challenge Cup with the Blues in the 2017-18 season when they defeated Gloucester 31-30 in the final in Bilbao.

Having represented Wales sevens in the past, the 26-year-old played 22 Tests for Wales since his international debut in 2018 and was part of the 2019 World Cup squad.

“I’m really happy to agree this new contract and continue my stay at Cardiff with a lot of boys who I have come through with,” said Williams.

“We have a lot of exciting talent and a lot of potential moving forward, especially with Dai back in charge and Matt Sherratt also coming back.

“I want to be a part of that and It would be great to help this club challenge for more silverware.

“I’m very grateful to be staying here and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Arms Park with crowds in attendance in the near future.”

Cardiff Blues are positioned fifth in the Rainbow Cup table with two wins from four games and will face Zebre in the fifth round on Saturday.