Premiership title race: Heading in to the eye of the storm

PAUL REES ASSESSES THE STRENGTHS OF THE BIG FOUR IN THIS SEASON’S PREMIERSHIP TITLE RACE

Rob Baxter was not thinking about the unseasonal weather when he referred to the season reaching a point when teams have to look into the eye of the storm. Exeter’s director of rugby has become accustomed to the play-offs with the Chiefs on course for their sixth successive top-four finish, but with Saracens indisposed they will be joined by relative novices.

The race for the top four is all but spent with Chris Boyd, Northampton’s director of rugby, admitting after Monday night’s defeat at Newcastle th...