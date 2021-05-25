Academy product Charlie Atkinson signs new contract at Wasps

Wasps fly-half Charlie Atkinson have signed a new contract at the Premiership club to be promoted from the academy into the first team squad.

A product of Wasps Under 18 Academy, Atkinson graduated to senior Academy last summer and has gone on to make 15 first-team appearances for the club since then.

His involvement in the first team provides youthful competition to fellow academy product Jacob Umaga, with Atkinson holding England honours at U18 and U20 level.

“I am very happy to make the step up to the first team next season,” said Atkinson, 19.

“I have really enjoyed playing this season and I am looking forward to continuing to work with this great group of players and staff.”

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett is looking forward for Atkinson to advance his career with the senior squad.

“We are extremely happy that Charlie has agreed a new contract with us and is making the step up to the first team squad next season.

“Charlie has impressed with the opportunities that he has got this season. He’s had an outstanding first 12 months in men’s rugby and shows a daily desire to keep improving.

“We are all looking forward to working with him further in the coming years.”

Wasps are positioned eighth in the Gallagher Premiership table with eight wins from 19 games.