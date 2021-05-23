ALEX CUTHBERT is set to leave Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs when his contract ends in the summer, with the Ospreys set to secure his services for next season.

Wales and Lions winger Cuthbert, 31, who studied at UWIC, has spent the last three years in Devon after seven seasons with the Cardiff Blues.

The Gloucester-born ace, who qualifies for Wales through his Wrexham-born mother, played for the same Hartpury College side as England winger Jonny May.

Cuthbert has struggled with a series of injuries since moving to Sandy Park, and this season has had calf and hamstring problems keepin...