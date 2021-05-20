Reaching a European final is testament to the squad-building at Leicester

Leicester Tigers are beginning to form the level of depth needed to create a new legacy as proven by reaching the Challenge Cup final, according to club legend Ben Kay.

Friday’s nights clash at Twickenham against Montpellier will mark Steve Borthwick’s most high-profile match to date in his first full season in charge at Tigers.

Should they claim their first piece of silverware since winning the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2017, the trophy should quickly find itself in the hands of the ever-present Freddie Steward and Jasper Wiese who has become influential figures in the stead of Tigers international stars.

“There have been performances from guys who aren’t first choice but they have really stood up,” Kay told The Rugby Paper. “If you want to start winning honours and start going somewhere then that is vitally important.

“We all know how important Saracens glamour players were to them but if you think about some of the others they had, who were not the first name on the teamsheet, they still took their opportunity when it came. That is what Leicester need to build towards.

“They have got a great shot now, haven’t they? They have all of their internationals back and, although the league hasn’t gone as well as they may have liked, they are in a European Cup final and have got there while being shorn of those players who were away in the England camp and elsewhere.

“It is a really interesting time for Leicester now with their squad, with the young crop. When do you start thinking about picking guys like Jack van Poortvliet and Joe Heyes over guys who have almost 200 caps between them?

“Freddie Steward has proved that is a possibility and one of Leicester’s strengths years ago was its ability to bring through local talent and merge that with some players from elsewhere. Maybe that disappeared a little bit more recently because although Leicester were winning academy competitions, they weren’t bringing the next crop through into the first team.

“That has been addressed and we are seeing the benefits of it now. They are in prime position to win this and go into it off the back of that win over Harlequins last weekend.”

Ready for the big match: Ben Kay will be on duty with BT Sport to watch his old club face Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Kay identifies the scrum as a key battle ground for both sides with the shared international pedigree of Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs, Dan Cole, Guilhem Guirado and Mohamed Haouas amounting to a total of 243 Test caps.

“The scrum will be absolutely huge,” Kay added. “You have got to dominate a French team at the scrum, if they dominate you then that will spell big trouble. The scrum has been pertinent to Leicester in getting a turnaround in fortunes.

“Leicester now seem to be winning the penalty battle and they seems to be done to the set piece. When you are playing the way Steve Borthwick wants to, which is not playing much rugby unless you are going forward and are getting in the right areas, then the middle part of the field becomes a big area.

“Montpellier have had a poor season up until their last five games. You can take last week’s game out of the equation because they fielded a second team, pretty much. But they had a really good win over Toulon and they are a team who look to control the game from No.10. The battle there will be important and also at full-back.

“Freddie Steward has been imperious under the high ball and he will be tested again.”

Catch more from our chat with Ben Kay in this week's TRP.

