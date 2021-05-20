Harlequins full-back Mike Brown to appeal six-week ban

Harlequins full-back Mike Brown will appeal his six-week ban for stamping on the head of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor.

Brown, who is leaving to join Newcastle at the end of the season, was sent off in Quins’ 48-46 Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps on May 9.

Harlequins’ leading appearances-holder was shown a red card four minutes into the second half after stepping backwards and standing on the face of Taylor, who was holding him at a ruck.

Referee Wayne Barnes reviewed the incident on the big screen at Twickenham Stoop and sent Brown on his way to leave Harlequins down to 14 men for the remainder of the match.

A disciplinary hearing ruled the accidental stamp warranted a high-end sanction of 12 weeks, which was reduced to six because of his unblemished disciplinary record and acceptance of the charge under World Rugby regulations.

However, the 35-year-old has decided to appeal the decision and it will be heard on May 26 by a new online independent disciplinary panel.

A club statement read: “Quins fullback Mike Brown is appealing his six match suspension, which was given for stamping or trampling contrary to World Rugby Law 9.12.

“The appeal will be heard on the evening of Wednesday 26 May by a new online independent disciplinary panel comprising Philip Evans QC (chair), with Daniel White and Dr Julian Morris.

“At the original hearing Brown accepted the charge against him and was given the suspension by an independent panel of Matthew Weaver (chair), Rob Vickerman and Mitch Read.”

Brown made his Quins debut 16 years ago and will leave this summer having made 351 appearances.

No other full-back has made more appearances for England than Brown, who holds 72 caps at Test level after making his debut in 2007.

The last of his matches for England came on the tour of South Africa in 2018.