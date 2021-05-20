Ex-Chief Luke Mehson signs up for 2021-22 with Wasps

Wasps have announced the signing of winger Luke Mehson following a successful trial period.

The 21-year-old came through the academy at Exeter Chiefs, Mehson had been on loan at Nottingham this season in the Championship and now becomes the latest name set to arrival at Wasps ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Having appeared for Exeter in the Premiership Rugby 7s and in the Premiership Shield, Mehson made his Premiership debut against Saracens in September.

The University of Exeter alumnus has been training with Wasps this season and head coach Lee Blackett has been impressed by his potential, scoring two tries for Nottingham.

“We believe that he will really add to our exciting group of back three players at the club,” Blackett said.

“We are all looking forward to working further with Luke and helping him reach his potential in a Black and Gold shirt.”

Mehson is delighted in extending his stay at Wasps and is looking to propel his career at the Ricoh Arena.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the Club so far and I am excited to see what the future holds for me at Wasps.

“I am confident that Wasps’ exciting brand of rugby will help me reach my full potential.”

Mehson becomes Wasps’ seventh new signing ahead of the 2021/22 season, following the previous announcements of Ali Crossdale (Saracens), Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors), Elliott Stooke (Bath), Dan Frost (Cornish Pirates), Elliot Millar-Mills (Ealing Trailfinders) and Robin ‘Bomber’ Hislop (Doncaster Knights).

Wasps are positioned eighth in the Gallagher Premiership table with eight wins from 19 games.