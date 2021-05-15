Wasps 23-19 Worcester: Robson blasts lottery over red card decisions

DAN Robson demanded more consistency from referees over red card decisions after Wasps defied going down to 14 men to defeat Worcester at the Ricoh Arena.

The England scrum-half claimed Ben Morris was unlucky to be dismissed for what referee Ian Tempest decided was a dangerous hit to the head on centre Ollie Lawrence 20 minutes from the end.

Wasps fell behind but hooker Tommy Taylor’s try five minutes later sealed the victory which puts them eighth in the Premiership table with three games remaining.

Robson said: “I’ve seen yellow and red cards given for virtually nothing. The frustra...