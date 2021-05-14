London Irish star Curtis Rona signs extension

London Irish centre Curtis Rona has followed countryman Nick Phipps in signing a new deal at the Premiership club.

Rona, who made history by becoming the first try-scorer at our new home at the Brentford Community Stadium earlier this season, has penned a long-term contract extension with the Club.

The Australian centre has made a big impact in his two years with the club, scoring nine tries in his 45 appearances to date as they look set to qualify for the Champions Cup next season.

“I’m really stoked to be here for another few years” Rona said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my first couple of years here and I feel this is a great place to really kick on in my career.

“I feel we’re growing as a team all the time. We’ve got a really nice blend of star players, as well as emerging, up-and-coming players, which – combined with the great staff we have here, led by Declan Kidney – we believe can take us to the next level.”

He's in 🔒@Rona1Curtis has signed a new contract with London Irish ☘️



Tickets for the Exeter game 👉 https://t.co/4TlJFmoEhv https://t.co/DYNKlWFiYL pic.twitter.com/PcbrcAt7lc — London Irish (@londonirish) May 14, 2021

Exiles director of rugby, Declan Kidney added: “Curtis has enjoyed a really impressive couple of years with us since joining the Club and – as is the case with many of the boys in this group – we feel there’s still huge scope for development in his game.

“His performances are going from strength to strength, and we’re excited about seeing his career continue to elevate in the right direction over the duration of his new contract.”

Rona arrived at the west Londoners from the Waratahs after their promotion from the Championship in 2019.

Prior to having his best season in New South Wales that year, Rona had played code for North Queensland and the Canterbury Bulldogs.