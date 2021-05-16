FORMER England international tighthead Henry Thomas is heading to France next season after agreeing to join La Rochelle.

Thomas, 29, has spent the last seven years at Bath after starting his career with Sale Sharks. He is out of contract at the end of the season.

He has won seven England caps after touring Argentina in 2013 and had several Top 14 outfits bidding to take him across the Channel next season, as we reported last month.

Blindside understands he will be heading to La Rochelle, who face Toulouse in the first Champions Cup final at Twickenham next weekend.

