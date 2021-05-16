Alex Lozowski eyes glory finish to iffy start in France with Montpellier

ALEX Lozowski hopes to end a rollercoaster year in France on a high by adding a European Challenge Cup winner’s medal to the two he gained in the Champions Cup with Saracens.

After a terrible start to the Top 14 season, Lozowski's Montpellier are one of the form teams either side of the English channel and they are now 80 minutes from lifting silverware.

Leicester stand in their way on Friday but Montpellier boss Philippe Saint-Andre has history when it comes to beating the Tigers in a big final at Twickenham, having led Sale to the Premiership title in 2006.

Lozowski, 27, has been impresse...