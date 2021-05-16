Blues told to cut Cardiff ties

CARDIFF Blues are set to come under pressure from the WRU if they fail to conform with a stipulation that they cannot retain an interest in Premiership side Cardiff RFC.

The WRU’s Professional Rugby Board (PRB) had agreed none of the regions should have a direct relationship with Premiership sides in their area.

Ospreys were forced to back out of Swansea and Bridgend, Dragons jettisoned Newport, and Scarlets no longer own Llanelli RFC.

But at the Arms Park, where the Blues are currently going through a delicate renegotiation process with Cardiff Athletic Club over a new lease on the groun...