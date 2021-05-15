Leicester 35-29 Harlequins: Determined Tigers defy the Quins fightback



LEICESTER survived Quins’ late charge to gain a valuable victory which lifts them into sixth place in the Premiership table.

Quins won the try count by five to four but will remember their trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road for the way Leicester clinically picked them off in the first half.

Tigers scored all their tries before the interval to lead 29-12 and then just had enough strength to deny Quins at the end of a topquality match.

Unlike last week against Wasps, Marcus Smith, up against England’s George Ford, could not work his magic and he will kick himself for missing three out of f...